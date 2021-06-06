Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer announced her retirement on Sunday after 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach, 21 of which were with the Bulldogs.

The program said associate head coach Tony Baldwin will serve as interim head coach as it begins a search for Harris-Champer's replacement.

"I am beyond grateful for my time here in Athens. I was truly blessed to work with tremendous colleagues and coach amazing student-athletes that mean so much to me," Harris-Champer said in a statement. "This decision came down to family. It was the right time for me to step away from the team and institution I love, while still being lucky enough to have more time with my children before they graduate high school."

Harris-Champer began her career as an assistant at Western Illinois until landing her first head-coaching post at Nicholls State in 1996. She followed with a short stint at Southern Miss before taking over at Georgia in 2001.

She has 1,168 career victories, including 959 at Georgia, and made five of her seven career Women's College World Series appearances with the Bulldogs. The most recent trip was this year, but were eliminated after back-to-back losses against Oklahoma State and top-ranked Oklahoma.