College softball - Oklahoma's record-breaking bats come alive, force WCWS Game 3

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The end was coming, like a late-spring thunderstorm, and Giselle Juarez's goggles were fogging and Oklahoma's opportunities were melting. Nothing was going right. There were nine outs to go until elimination, and OU coach Patty Gasso gathered her No. 1-ranked team together in the dugout for a talk. Her batters proceeded to go down 1-2-3.

But here's the thing about the Sooners: They don't lose two in a row, and, because they have one of the most prolific offenses in NCAA history, they are never out of a game. Especially with Jocelyn Alo in the dugout.

"I was feeling good out there the whole game," Alo said. "So it was just a matter of staying calm and trying to hit a pitch hard. And I saw it. And I smacked it."

Alo reached for an outside dropball and swatted it over the fence in the sixth inning, rescuing Oklahoma in a 6-2 comeback victory that forced a decisive Game 3 for the WCWS championship Thursday afternoon. Alo's home run to right-center was the Sooners' 159th of the season, breaking the NCAA's single-season record set by Hawaii in 2010. The Rainbow Wahine needed 66 games to reach that mark; Oklahoma did it in 59.

Jocelyn Alo's 33rd home run of the season not only gave Oklahoma the NCAA's single-season team record, but it also lifted the Sooners to a Game 2 WCWS victory. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Sooners also shattered Arizona's 26-year-old single-season record for runs in a season with 633. Arizona needed 72 games to amass 629. But for five innings, this 55-4 Sooners offensive juggernaut, dubbed the most prolific in NCAA history, mustered just one run, watching 10th-seeded Florida State dive around the field, scooping up hard-hit grounders.

It was shaping up to be a replay of Tuesday night, when the Seminoles outscrapped the Sooners in an 8-4 upset. Gasso said the team was "down" late Tuesday night.

"We didn't play well at all," she said. "We didn't pitch very well. We just didn't do many things well last night."

Florida State picked up where it left off, racing to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Elizabeth Mason cranked a two-run homer off Juarez. The bespectacled lefty labored a bit at the start of the night, when the heat index climbed to 100 degrees.

But Juarez settled into a groove after the first, retiring 20 of her last 24 batters, scattering four hits and striking out six. Jana Johns helped Oklahoma tie the NCAA single-season home run record in the third inning, smashing a leadoff homer that sailed over the bullpen. But FSU ace Kathryn Sandercock was able to keep the Sooners' bats at bay for the next two innings, despite getting smacked in the shin by a line drive. Sandercock said after the game that was she was fine, but anticipated a sizable bruise.

The sophomore, one of the main reasons FSU is in the finals, said a pitcher who's facing OU's offense can either be intimidated by the numbers or stay grounded. Sandercock made it twice through the Sooners' order. Then Alo unleashed the barrage.

Alo, USA Softball's Player of the Year, said she knew the ball was out immediately, and that she hadn't circled the bases so fast since her first home run freshman year. Gasso simply nodded at her slugger as she passed her at third. The homer was Alo's 33rd of the season, which now puts her eight shy of legendary Sooner Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA record of 95.

The Sooners erupted for two more runs before an out was recorded, whipping the crowd of 12,173 into a frenzy. One more win would give them their fifth national championship.

"My hitters gave us a chance to win that game," Juarez said. "And I think I just had to do my job, and that's what I did. I'm excited because now we're right there."

Juarez is now 4-0 in the NCAA tournament and has yielded just three runs in 24 1/3 innings. She would seem to be the logical choice in the circle again Thursday, but Gasso was mum on who would start. She said she didn't know.

"Everything is on the table right now," she said.

Late Wednesday night, FSU coach Lonni Alameda said she didn't know which way the Seminoles would go either. And while the momentum appeared to swing loudly Wednesday night for the home team, the team that was expected to be in this spot, Alameda was far from inconsolable. The Seminoles have won eight straight WCWS elimination games dating back to their 2018 championship run. They won't be intimidated now.

"We're playing for a national title," she said. "There's two teams left. It was a dogfight. They took advantage of some swings. And there were a couple of extra base runners that we allowed to happen.

"I think that we'll be able to flush it and get after it. It's Game 3 for a national championship, and I think we keep saying it over and over again, but the opportunity to play tomorrow is going to be so much fun."