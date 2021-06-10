The Oklahoma Sooners, powered by dominant pitching and early offensive output, win the Women's College World Series over Florida State in front of their hometown fans. (1:23)

The Oklahoma Sooners won the fifth national softball title in program history on Thursday, beating Florida State 5-1 in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Women's College World Series championship series.

The Sooners are the first No. 1 overall seed to win a national championship since Florida in 2015; since national seeding began in 2005, only five top-seeded teams have won the title.

Oklahoma is also the fourth team to win the national championship after losing Game 1 of the championship series, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.