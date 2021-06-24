FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday allowing the state's college athletes -- including players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men's basketball teams -- to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness.

The Democratic governor said he took the action as a matter of fairness for college athletes. It will spare Kentucky's colleges from being at a competitive disadvantage with rivals in other states that will have laws enabling athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, he said.

"This is important to our student-athletes, who for decades, others -- whether it's companies or institutions -- have profited on," Beshear told reporters. "These athletes deserve to be a part of that."