LSU has reached a deal with Arizona coach Jay Johnson to be the Tigers' next head baseball coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Johnson guided Arizona to two College World Series appearances in his six seasons in Tucson, including a trip this season where the Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt and Stanford.

An official announcement by LSU is expected Friday.

Johnson replaces Paul Mainieri, who resigned after 15 seasons at LSU. The Tigers lost in the Super Regional this season to Tennessee. Their last College World Series appearance came in 2017.

Johnson was 208-114 at Arizona. He led the Wildcats to the national championship game in his first season where they lost to Coastal Carolina.

He takes over an LSU program that has won six national championships, the last coming in 2009.

D1Baseball.com first reported the hire.