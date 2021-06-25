Bill Moos will retire as Nebraska's athletic director at the end of the month, the school announced Friday.

"I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation," Moos said in a statement.

Moos, 70, had led Nebraska's athletic department since October 2017 after seven years at Washington State. He made celebrated coaching hires such as Scott Frost in football and Fred Hoiberg in men's basketball, although Frost, a former Huskers quarterback, is 12-20 in his first three seasons at his alma mater. In all, Moos has hired 12 head coaches during his time at Nebraska.

"Much of our work over the last four years is hard to quantify and even harder for our passionate fans and supporters to see -- reorganizing the department to ensure efficiencies; hiring incredibly talented men and women to lead our department and our sports programs; polishing and sharing our iconic brand worldwide; and, most importantly, enhancing the student-athlete experience," Moos said. "These necessary changes have laid the groundwork for success that will soon be evident on the scoreboards."

Moos had been under contract through 2022.

An offensive lineman at Washington State, Moos began his administrative career 40 years ago at his alma mater before first leading an athletic department at Montana in 1990. He served as Oregon's athletic director from 1995 to 2007 before resigning.