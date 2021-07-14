Nebraska has hired Trev Alberts, a former All-American linebacker for the Cornhuskers, as athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.

"It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker athletics," Alberts said in a statement. "UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student-athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country. The future of Big Red is bright. I can't wait to join the Husker athletics team and get going."

Alberts, 50, previously led the athletic department at Nebraska-Omaha, which dropped its football program in 2011 and completed a move to Division I in 2015-16. He replaces Bill Moos, who retired June 30.

Join us in welcoming back one of our own to the Big Red Family:



Trev Alberts, Athletic Director.#GBR pic.twitter.com/jPoCtAAKJt — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) July 14, 2021

Playing at Nebraska from 1990 to 1993, Alberts won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker in 1993. He was a consensus first-team All-American that year and was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft. Injuries limited Alberts to just three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

He began a career as a broadcaster and spent three years at ESPN. Nebraska-Omaha hired him as athletic director in April 2009.

"Since his winning days in Memorial Stadium, Trev has been passionate about Nebraska and has gained tremendous experience in college athletics," Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement. "He knows how to build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success. He knows how to navigate complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student-athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field."

Alberts becomes Nebraska's fourth athletic director since joining the Big Ten in 2011, following Tom Osborne, Shawn Eichorst and Moos.