Texas and Oklahoma officially notified the Big 12 on Monday that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025, the schools said in a joint statement.

"Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference's current media rights agreement," the statement said. "The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

Oklahoma and Texas signed a Big 12 grant-of-rights agreement, in which they granted their first- and second-tier media rights for football and men's basketball to the conference through June 30, 2025. That means the Big 12 would still own those schools' media rights for those sports, even if they are no longer members, until the agreement expires.

The announcement comes amid speculation that the two schools intend to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.