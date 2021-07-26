Sam Acho is confident Texas and Oklahoma will have no problem being strong competitors in the SEC. (1:16)

Missouri and athletic director Jim Sterk announced on Monday that they have mutually agreed he will step down once the school is able to find his replacement.

Sterk's announcement comes during a turbulent time in collegiate athletics as Missouri's former Big 12 brethren Oklahoma and Texas consider a move to the SEC.

Missouri and Texas A&M departed the Big 12 for the SEC in 2011.

In a statement, Sterk said he was leaving the Missouri athletic department "well positioned for future success."

Sterk helped raise funds for the department and was of particular help with the football program, which opened a new facility in the south end zone in 2019 and is on pace to break ground on a $34 million indoor football practice facility in the fall of 2021.

"We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success," Missouri President Mun Choi said in a statement. "We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.

"We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics."

Sterk took over as A.D. in August 2016 after time at San Diego State, Washington State and Portland.