The ACC announced Tuesday it is exploring options to leave Greensboro, North Carolina -- the conference's home since its founding in 1953.

In a statement, the ACC said an independent consultant has led a first phase into evaluating its current office building and location. The ACC board of directors approved moving into a second phase, which will look at other possible locations.

Criteria that will be considered to make a move include cities in the Eastern time zone, growth and diversity of population, access to a large hub airport with accessibility to and from all league schools, benefits to ACC branding and financial considerations.

Charlotte, which currently hosts the ACC football championship game, is expected to receive strong consideration.