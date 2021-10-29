TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida has been fined $10,000 and placed on three years' probation for NCAA violations committed by the football and women's basketball programs.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Friday its approval of a negotiated resolution with the USF that ended an 18-month investigation.

The school and NCAA agreed Level II violations occurred within the Bulls' football program under former coach Charlie Strong and in the women's basketball program under longtime coach Jose Fernandez.

USF self-reported the potential violations, the school and NCAA said.

In football and women's basketball, non-coaching staff members were found to have participated impermissibly during practice and off-field activities.

Women's basketball coaching staff also failed to accurately record and report countable athletically related activities to school compliance staff.

In addition to the fine and probation, the football program will be docked two scholarships for next season.

Strong, who is currently coaching with the Jacksonville Jaguars, faces a one-game suspension if he returns to the college football with an NCAA member school.

Fernandez received a one-year show-cause order and will be restricted from participation in 15 hours of team practices during the 2021-22 season. The team also was stripped of 12 total practice hours for this season.

"While these were isolated incidents, I appreciate the NCAA's diligence in this inquiry and take full responsibility," Fernandez said in a statement. "I will continue to work closely with our compliance department to ensure our program maintains a level of compliance that aligns with the NCAA's high ethical standards."