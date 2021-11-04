SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson is retiring after seven seasons leading the men's soccer team at Cal Poly.

"This announcement comes as a result of extensive conversations with my physicians and family, who recommended that I reduce my activity for the improvement of my health," he said in a statement Thursday.

Sampson, who will turn 65 on Jan. 19, has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws, including seven wins, six losses and four draws in the current season, which ended with a 1-0 loss to UC Riverside in the Big West tournament Wednesday night.

He coached Santa Clara from 1986-90, the U.S. from 1995-98, Costa Rica from 2002-04 and Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy from 2004-06.

"I look forward to what is next whether it be commentating, consulting, mentoring and spending quality time with the family," Sampson said.