Justin Malou nets the winning penalty as Clemson defeats Notre Dame to reach its first College Cup final since 2015. (0:39)

CARY, N.C. -- Lucas Meek and Charlie Ostrem each scored, and Washington beat Georgetown 2-1 on Friday night to advance to the College Cup championship game.

The Huskies, making their first appearance in the College Cup, will face Clemson in Sunday's title match. The Tigers beat Notre Dame in a penalty shootout in Friday's earlier semifinal.

After a scoreless first half, Meek scored for the Huskies in the 54th minute. Moments later, Ostrem sent a blast from atop the box into the top right corner.

Goalkeeper Sam Fowler extended his Washington record with his 29th postseason save. He got a hand on Marlon Tabora's shot in the 70th minute to push it up and over the net.

Zach Riviere closed the gap for the Hoyas with a header in the 80th minute. He had a chance to tie it in the final seconds but his attempt went over the goal.

The Hoyas, national champions in 2019, were making their third College Cup appearance.

The teams had met once before, with Georgetown winning 2-1 in the 2019 NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

In the earlier game, Justin Malou converted in the penalty shootout and Clemson won the shootout 5-3 after a 1-1 draw with Notre Dame to reach the final for the fifth time in nine College Cup appearances. The Tigers won championships in 1984 and 1987.

"I thought it was really good soccer game, you had two different styles. And I felt that at the end of the day, our goaltender played exceptionally well," Clemson coach Mike Noonan said. "The character of our team is something that we've relied on throughout the course of the year. It turned up again tonight.''

Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador scored from distance in the 11th minute to put the Tigers ahead.

Clemson's Diop Hamady's foul in the box set up a tying penalty kick from Notre Dame's Jack Lynn. It was Lynn's team-leading 10th goal of the season and 31st of his career.

That was it for the scoring, and Clemson goalkeeper George Marks made a pair of big saves in the first overtime.

Clemson was 5-for-5 in the shootout, and Malou's kick ended it after Notre Dame's Philip Quinton failed to convert his penalty.

"Honestly, I can't tell you too much,'' Marks said about the shootout. "I mean, did a lot of our research, all of their guys were pretty good penalty takers.''

Notre Dame, which has appeared in 19 of the past 21 NCAA tournaments and won the title in 2013, came in with one loss over its past 15 games and beat Clemson 2-0 earlier this season.

