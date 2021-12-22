The ACC is changing its rescheduling policy to avoid assigning forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

League athletic directors unanimously supported the change announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements of basketball games nationally.

Games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can't be rescheduled, they will be considered a no-contest that doesn't affect a team's record.

The change is retroactive to the beginning of the winter sports schedule, meaning it will remove recent forfeits for the Boston College men's basketball team against Wake Forest and the Miami women's basketball team against Duke.

Additionally, men's and women's teams must have at least seven available players and one coach to play a game. If a team elects not to play despite having that available number, the game would then be considered a forfeit.

The Big 12 recently adjusted its policy as well. In an email to The Associated Press, league spokesman Bob Burda said it allows for a game to be considered a no-contest if a team has fewer than six scholarship players and one coach. The league will attempt to reschedule games.

League spokespeople with the Big East, SEC and Mountain West said their leagues are evaluating policies but no decisions have been made on potential changes.

Elsewhere, the George Washington men's basketball game against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for the Colonials. The teams will work to reschedule the game.