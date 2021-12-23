Western Michigan is set to hire Oregon State administrator Dan Bartholomae as its next athletic director, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Bartholomae had served as Oregon State's executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer under athletic director Scott Barnes. He joined Oregon State in 2017 after 15 years as an administrator at Pitt, where he also served under Barnes.

An Indiana alum, Bartholomae will replace Kathy Beauregard, who has led Western Michigan's athletic department since 1997. Beauregard in November announced she will retire from the school on Dec. 31.

Yahoo first reported Western Michigan's expected hire of Bartholomae.