Christine Grant, a leader in the implementation of Title IX in college sports and longtime Iowa women's athletic director, died Friday, according to the university. She was 85.

Grant hired C. Vivian Stringer to take over the Iowa women's basketball program in 1983. Stringer led the Hawkeyes to six Big Ten titles and their only Women's Final Four, in 1993. Grant also hired Iowa's current head coach, Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 21.

Iowa's field hockey team won the 1986 NCAA title and made nine other NCAA Final Four appearances during Grant's tenure.

"She gave the opportunity to thousands upon thousands of girls to enjoy and benefit from participating in athletics," Bluder said in a statement. "Without Dr. Grant's commitment and efforts to gender equality, girls and women would not be able to experience the benefit of sport the way we know it today."

Grant, who was born in Scotland, played and coached field hockey before coming to Iowa in the 1960s to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees. She became Iowa's first director of women's athletics in 1973, and remained in that position until 2000, retiring when the men's and women's athletics departments merged.

She earned a PhD in sports administration at Iowa in 1974. Schools across the United States began to introduce varsity sports programs for women after Title IX was signed into law in 1972, and Iowa was among the leaders behind Grant.

She was widely sought by media organizations as an expert on Title IX, and was also a consultant for the Civil Rights Title IX Task Force.

Grant was a founding member and later president of the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, which governed collegiate women's athletics from 1971 to '82. The NCAA began governing women's championships in the fall of 1981; the AIAW still held championships in 1981-82, but ceased operations after that.

Grant was also a longtime member of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators, serving as president of the organization from 1987 to '89. It is now known as Women Leaders in College Sports.

Grant lured Stringer, a Pennsylvania native, to the Midwest after Stringer had been to the 1982 NCAA championship game with Cheyney State.

In 2007, Grant won the Gerald R. Ford Award, presented by the NCAA for leadership in intercollegiate athletics.

The late Myles Brand, former president of the NCAA, previously said of Grant, "Christine is a preeminent and passionate leader who represents an entire class of pioneers that broke through barriers to the benefit of women's sports.

"She and others did the heavy lifting that has afforded college women athletes the opportunities they enjoy today, and her courage and character have made her a role model for today's student-athletes and athletics administrators alike."