College softball preview: Predicting the WCWS, player of the year and more storylines

College softball is back.

Eight months after Oklahoma won its fourth Women's College World Series since 2013, the road to Oklahoma City 2022 begins.

Since the Sooners defeated Florida State 5-1 in Game 3 of the championship series, a lot has changed. Beyond conference realignment and name, image and likeness impacting the broader college landscape, the NCAA adopted video replay for college softball and expanded the WCWS from seven days to nine.

While stars like Rachel Garcia, Sis Bates and Giselle Juarez won't return to the college diamond (they've moved on to Athletes Unlimited), reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo returns for a fifth year eight home runs shy of breaking Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA record.

Beyond Alo, the sport boasts many stars, some of whom have changed teams via the transfer portal in the offseason.

To get you caught up, our analysts break down the past several months and look ahead to the 2022 season.

How significant are the college softball-specific rule changes?

Amanda Scarborough: The addition of instant replay and the WCWS schedule modification represent growth in our sport. The biggest change to me is the addition of days to the WCWS, so that at college softball's biggest stage, you'll see the athletes more rested, the coaches even more prepared and the games played at a higher level. We'll see in the future if the schedule changes even more -- the goal in my opinion should be for no team to have to play doubleheaders.

Michele Smith: Replay is a significant addition because it's imperative we get the call right, and adding extra days at the WCWS is needed because by the time we get to the championship series, the teams are exhausted. We need those rest days so the athletes are ready to perform their best when the stakes are highest.

Beth Mowins: The WCWS will be better than ever this year with the addition of instant replay review, as well as the extra days on the schedule. Replay adds another layer of strategy and drama, as the coaches will have a pair of challenges to use. And with the schedule stretched out two more days, the players should be energized and well-rested.

Kayla Braud: Expanding the WCWS solidifies the importance of seeing the best players on the field in the finals. One day of rest will mean the difference between starting an ace or having to go to a No. 2 or even No. 3 pitcher. Most importantly, this change places the health and wellness of the student-athlete first.

Each year, our game moves forward, and having updated rules (especially replay review in the regular season) continues that upward trajectory. At the end of the day, coaches, players and umpires all want the calls on the field to be correct and fair. It seems simple, but these small changes will be the difference between wins and losses and could be difference-makers in a team's season.

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo returns for a fifth year eight home runs shy of breaking Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA record. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

What is the biggest storyline entering the 2022 season?

Scarborough: I can't stop thinking about the talent level across the board. The games last year were so emotional and competitive because everyone missed softball the year before. With tons of talented freshmen and all of the fifth-year seniors who are taking their extra year of eligibility, projecting the eight teams who will make it to the WCWS in a season like this will be tough.

Smith: In addition to NIL and the impact transfers, coaching changes at big programs are some of stories to watch this year. The retirements of Lou Harris Champer from Georgia and Mike Candrea from Arizona, both legendary coaches in our game, makes it exciting to see how the new head coaches at each program lead their teams and deal with the pressure of following in the footsteps of the coaching greatness that was before them.

Mowins: The biggest storyline this year is whether the Oklahoma dynasty can continue. Building off a historic offensive season, the Sooners have been to six championship series with five national titles in the last decade.

Braud: The return of the normalized schedule in 2022. The Big Ten will once again be able to play out-of-conference, preseason tournaments like the St. Pete/Clearwater, and we're bringing back softball as it should be: high competition throughout the country in front of packed stadiums for the chance to win a championship.

After sitting out the 2021 season, Miranda Elish transferred from Texas to Oklahoma State. Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

What newcomer will have the biggest impact in 2022?

Scarborough: Alabama will have national championship caliber talent and goals this season coming off last year. The addition of Ally Shipman behind the plate for a Montana Fouts/Shipman battery makes Alabama even stronger. Not only does she bring skills and leadership behind the plate, but she also adds depth to the Tide's lineup and a competitive drive to fuel Alabama's national title hopes.

Smith: Miranda Elish transferring to Oklahoma State is significant because head coach Kenny Gajewski has shown he is able to get the most out of his players, allowing them to play free. Ally Shipman to Alabama is significant because when a team has an All-American pitcher like Montana Fouts pitching the ball over 70 mph, it also needs an All-American catcher, and Shipman will be just that for Fouts.

Mowins: The most intriguing newcomer should be Oklahoma State pitcher Miranda Elish. The former All-American from Oregon and Texas took last year off, and now joins a loaded Cowgirls club. Can she return to form and be a national player of the year contender?

Braud: Michigan freshman Annabelle Widra was plucked right out of SEC country as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama. Tabbed as one of the best freshmen in the country, the two-way player can make a huge impact to a Michigan team that has one of the best pitching staffs in the country and could be the difference-maker to help the Wolverines return to OKC.

I don't want to forget Miranda Elish transferring to Oklahoma State. After sitting out during the COVID year, she returns to make a big impact for the Cowgirls in the circle and at the plate. Most of Oklahoma State's loaded roster from last year's WCWS team returns, and she can be the icing on the cake. Plus, it adds more juice in the Texas-Oklahoma State rivalry, given she previously played under Mike White.

play 2:15 Fouts' perfect game gifts Bama victory Montana Fouts tosses 14 K's in a perfect game, the first in the WCWS in over 20 years, to lift No. 3 Alabama to a 6-0 win against No. 2 UCLA.

Who will win player of the year?

Scarborough: I think this award will fall back into the hands of a pitcher. I'm going to say Montana Fouts. Everything about her is trending up, from her brand to her mindset to opportunities she's earning with Team USA to her level of competitiveness in the circle. She's one of the hardest workers in the country.

Smith: Jocelyn Alo will break the NCAA home run record by mid-season, and watching her do that will be fun. Seeing how high she can push that number will be even moroe fun. Triple-digit home run record, here we come!

Mowins: The conversation for player of the year starts with Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo and Alabama ace Montana Fouts. Alo should become the new NCAA home run queen, while Fouts may be on the verge of a historic season in the circle.

Braud: Tiare Jennings. The Oklahoma standout was the 2021 freshman of the year and one of the most dominant hitters in the game that hits for average and power.

What is your WCWS prediction?

Scarborough: I predict 4-5 teams that did not make last year's WCWS to make it this time around. I think Michigan makes it back to the WCWS and that two, perhaps three, teams from the ACC also make it.

Smith: A 2022 championship series between Oklahoma and Alabama would be one for the ages - and I think there's a good chance we get it. A rematch of the 2012 championship that Alabama won gives me chills.

Mowins: Oklahoma or Florida has been in the champ series 10 of the last 12 years. One -- or both -- will be there again.

Braud: The eight teams will be Oklahoma, Alabama, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Michigan, Missouri, Washington and Florida.