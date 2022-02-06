On Friday, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum earned the first perfect 10.0 scores of their collegiate careers in the UCLA-Utah meet.

On Saturday afternoon, their Olympic teammate Sunisa Lee followed their lead with a perfect score of her own in Auburn's meet against LSU.

And on Saturday night, Jade Carey -- the last remaining member of the American Olympic team competing this season at the NCAA level -- refused to be left behind and she, wait for it, scored a perfect 10.0 for Oregon State on uneven bars.

In the second event of the meet against Arizona State, Carey, the Olympic gold medalist on floor, gave the absolute perfect response to all those on Twitter who had said, "You're up, Jade!" following Lee's triumph earlier in the day.

And Carey's dominance didn't stop there. The freshman earned the meet's highest scores on every single event, including a 9.975 on floor. She won the all-around title and helped lift Oregon State to victory.

The Winter Olympics may be currently underway, but Carey and her Tokyo teammates are making it impossible to forget about them right now.