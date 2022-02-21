Jocelyn Alo smashes her 95th career home run, tying Lauren Chamberlain for most home runs in NCAA softball history. (0:48)

Oklahoma Sooners softball star Jocelyn Alo tied the NCAA Division I record for most career home runs, blasting No. 95 in her team's 8-0 win over Texas State on Sunday.

Alo is now tied with former Oklahoma great Lauren Chamberlain on the all-time list. She can set the record when the Sooners play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California, which starts on Friday.

On Sunday, Alo homered in her first at-bat. She now has seven home runs on the season for the undefeated Sooners (10-0).

"It was pretty crazy," Alo said. "Coach [Patty Gasso] calmed me down through the whole process. This was a hard thing to do, but I'm just trying to enjoy every moment that happens."

In 2021, Alo led the NCAA with 34 home runs, which was also a school record in a single season.