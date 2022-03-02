Katie Meyer, the goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, has died, the university announced. Meyer was 22 years old.

Her death occurred in an on-campus residence, according to the university, but a cause of death was not provided.

A senior studying international relations and history, Meyer made two key saves in a penalty shootout to help Stanford win the national championship in 2019.

"Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general," Stanford said in a statement.

The university has resources available for those affected by Meyer's death and encouraged people to check in on those around them.

"There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel about Katie Meyer's passing," Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said in a statement. "Katie was an outstanding student-athlete and a beloved, passionate leader here at Stanford. Our entire athletics community is heartbroken and Katie will be deeply missed."

Meyer attended high school in Newbury Park, California.