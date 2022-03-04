The recent death of Katie Meyer, the 22-year-old goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, was determined to be "self-inflicted," according to the County of Santa Clara, California.

"The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer's death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted," a statement released on Thursday said.

Stanford said on Wednesday that Meyer's death occurred in an on-campus residence. The school did not provide a cause of death.

A senior studying international relations and history, Meyer made two key saves to help Stanford win the national championship in 2019.

"There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel about Katie Meyer's passing," Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said in a statement on Wednesday. "Katie was an outstanding student-athlete and a beloved, passionate leader here at Stanford. Our entire athletics community is heartbroken and Katie will be deeply missed."