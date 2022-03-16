A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.

The vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County. Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn't immediately released.

"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."

University president Quint Thurman said in a statement that Tyler James, who coached the men's and women's golf teams, was among those killed.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," Thurman said, adding that two golfers had been airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was transporting members of the golf teams from a tournament in the West Texas area, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.

The University of the Southwest, which is located in New Mexico, tweeted that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash and that counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash was under investigation, Blanco said, and details about the number of people in each vehicle weren't immediately released. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.

