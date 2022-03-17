Penn's Lia Thomas wins the final of the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships. (0:48)

ATLANTA -- Lia Thomas is a national champion.

Thomas, who is a transgender woman, touched the wall in 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday night to become the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship in any sport.

Thomas finished 1.75 seconds ahead of second-place Emma Weyant, of Virginia. Her time was a career best and a little more than 9 seconds off of Katie Ledecky's 4:24.06 record.

The race began with the crowd cheering for each of the swimmers, but fans were noticeably quiet for Thomas' introduction. Save Women's Sports founder Beth Stelzer draped a vinyl banner with the organization's phrase over the railing.

During the race, Thomas was tested by Olympians Brooke Forde (Stanford), Erica Sullivan (Texas) and Weyant, but ultimately the Penn senior pulled away to win her first championship.

"It means the world to be here," Thomas said in an interview after the race.

Thomas, however, declined to attend the NCAA-required postrace news conference.

As she stood on the podium with her trophy, she flashed a peace sign, just as she did for her four Ivy League championships. And once again, the crowd was noticeably quiet as she was announced as the champion.

"It's a symbol of Lia's resilience," Schuyler Bailar, the first known transgender man to compete on a Division I men's team while at Harvard, told ESPN. "The fact that she's able to show up here, despite protesters outside, people shouting and booing her, I think it's a testament to her resiliency. And it's also a symbol that we can both be who we are and do what we love."

After posting the nation's top times in the 200 and 500 freestyle events in December at the Zippy Invitational in Akron, Ohio, Thomas garnered national attention. Her success in the pool drew both praise and criticism. Some of that criticism was on full display in Atlanta.

Outside of the McAuley Center, dueling protests dominated the morning. More than 20 protesters from Save Women's Sports and Young Women for America (the college branch of Concerned Women for America) chanted outside, protesting Thomas' inclusion in the women's category.

The group also included Idaho state Rep. Barbara Ehardt, the author of HB 500. HB 500 was the first law restricting transgender athletes' ability to play sports in accordance with their gender identity. It has since been blocked in federal court.

"We're not going to stand by and let women be displaced," said Annabelle Rutledge, the national director for Young Women for America. "We must fight for their rights."

Concerned Women for America announced Thursday that the organization filed a Title IX complaint against the University of Pennsylvania. CWA contends that Penn is violating Title IX by allowing Thomas to compete on the women's team.

"The future of women's sports is at risk and the equal rights of female athletes are being infringed," CWA president and CEO Penny Nance said in a statement. "We filed a formal civil rights complaint against UPenn in response to this injustice."

This is not the first Title IX complaint CWA has filed against a prominent transgender athlete. After Franklin Pierce University (FPU) track athlete Cece Telfer won a Division II national championship in the 400m hurdles in 2019, CWA filed a Title IX complaint with the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the Department of Education. OCR found that FPU's transgender inclusion policy violated Title IX and the school was forced to rescind its policy. The Department of Education has not yet responded to CWA's complaint.

On the other side of the street from Save Women's Sports and CWA were a dozen counterprotesters, who were Georgia Tech graduate and undergraduate students.

"They are bringing off-campus hate onto our campus," Georgia Tech Grad Pride president Naiki Kaffezakis told ESPN.

Another counterprotester, who wished to be acknowledged by only her first name, had words of support for Thomas.

"I'm rooting for her. I'm very happy for her," Em said. "Good luck out there, girl. Get 'em."

In addition to the 500 free, Thomas will also be swimming the 200 and 100 freestyle events.