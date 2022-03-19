Naomi Rogge scores in double overtime as Minnesota-Duluth knocks off Northeastern to advance to the women's college hockey final. (1:06)

Minnesota-Duluth upset No. 3 Northeastern in the women's Frozen Four semifinal on Friday, downing the Huskies 2-1 in double-overtime to punch their ticket to Sunday's national championship game.

Junior Naomi Rogge scored the game winner for the Bulldogs at the 18:15 mark of the second overtime frame. Emma Soderberg made 46 saves, a new career high, to secure the victory.

It was UMD's second time toppling a much higher-seeded program in this year's field. The Bulldogs previously defeated Harvard 4-0 in the tournament's first round, and pulled the upset over No. 2 Minnesota with a 2-1 quarterfinals victory to reach the semis.

Now, Minnesota-Duluth is headed to its first title game appearance since 2010. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Friday's second semifinal between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 5 Yale.

The matchup between UMD and Northeastern was familiar for both sides. They faced each other in last season's Frozen Four semifinal, and that game required overtime as well. It was Northeastern coming out on top then, and the Huskies were in control of this year's game early on as well.

Northeastern's freshman winger Skylar Irving opened scoring on Friday in the second period, putting the Huskies up 1-0 from a rebound chance offered by Soderberg. That was Irving's second of the tournament, after she potted one against Wisconsin in the quarters.

That goal stood until midway through the third period, when the Huskies struggled to clear the zone and UMD senior forward Taylor Anderson capitalized to tie the game at 1 and eventually force extra time.

From there, it was all about the goaltending. Northeastern's Aerin Frankel made a key stop on UMD's Gabbie Hughes with seconds remaining in the first overtime to get the Huskies through, and Soderberg stretched out for a critical save on Irving in overtime to push UMD over the line.