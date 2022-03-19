Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet's win over Michigan's Mason Parris helps the Nittany Lions claim another NCAA team wrestling title. (0:30)

DETROIT -- Penn State secured its ninth team title in 11 years at the NCAA championships on Saturday, hours before the Nittany Lions sent five wrestlers to the finals.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet wrapped up the Nittany Lions' 10th title with a 6-1 decision over Mason Parris of Michigan in the consolation semifinals.

Penn State headed into the finals Saturday night with 111.5 points. Michigan was second with 90 points and 2021 champion Iowa had 73.

The Nittany Lions' five finalists are Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nic Lee at 141, Carter Starocci at 174, Aaron Brooks at 184 and Max Dean at 197. All but Dean are returning champions.

The Nittany Lions won four straight titles from 2011-14 and again from 2016-19.