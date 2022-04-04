Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has received a new 10-year contract designed so he can complete his career at the school.

The school's board of regents approved the new agreement Monday for Rhoades, 56, who has led Baylor's athletic department since July 2016. Rhoades also had received a 10-year contract with the school in October 2019.

He arrived at Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault investigation involving the school's football team that led to the firing of coach Art Briles and resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw.

Rhoades initially received a six-year contract from Baylor. He has made two successful football coaching hires in Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda, who led the Bears to a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl title in 2021. Baylor won its first men's basketball national championship in 2021, and a women's basketball title in 2019.

"Mack's leadership has been nationally recognized over the past five-and-a-half years, and his name has been connected to several opportunities as of late," Baylor president Linda Livingstone said in a statement. "This new contract reaffirms that Baylor is where he wants to finish his career and continue the work on our four Athletics pillars. We look forward to Mack's continued success leading Baylor Athletics over the next decade."

The school has won 24 Big 12 titles and six national championships during Rhoades' tenure. Rhoades also has led fundraising for new facilities in both basketball and football. He was named Sports Business Journal's athletic director of the year in 2021.

"We are humbled and appreciative of the confidence reflected in us by the Board of Regents, President Livingstone and university leadership," Rhoades said in a statement, referring to his wife Amy and himself. "We are excited Baylor has given us the opportunity to finish my career as the university's athletics director."