Minnesota State beats in state rival Minnesota 5-1 to advance to their first title game in program history. (1:44)

Minnesota State senior goalie Dryden McKay was announced as the winner of the Hobey Baker Award on Friday as the top player in NCAA Division I men's hockey.

McKay set NCAA records with 37 wins and 34 shutouts this season for a Mavericks team that finished 38-4 and is set to face Denver University in the Frozen Four final on Saturday.

McKay entered the Frozen Four second in goals against average (1.28) and third in saves percentage (.934). He made made 16 saves in Minnesota State's 5-1 win over Minnesota in Thursday's semifinal.

A Hobey Baker finalist last season as well, McKay has not been drafted by an NHL team and is a free agent.