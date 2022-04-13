Boston College's Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, has announced his retirement.

York, 76, met with his coaches and players on Wednesday and informed them he was stepping down. He coached 28 years with the Eagles, winning the NCAA men's hockey championship four times (2001, 2008, 2010, 2012). Prior to that, York was the coach at Clarkson from 1972-79 and Bowling Green (1979-94), where he won his first championship in 1984.

"I have been thinking about the possibility of retiring during the past several weeks and it just seemed to me to be the right time to do so," said York in a statement. "I am so blessed to have been involved with Boston College these past 28 years and to have had the opportunity to coach so many wonderful student-athletes."

York is one of only three coaches in NCAA history win the men's hockey championship at two different schools. On Dec. 29, 2012, he passed Michigan State's Ron Mason in all-time college hockey wins. He finishes his career with 1,123 wins, including a record 41 in NCAA tournament play. He was named Hockey East coach of the year five times and won NCAA Div. I coach of the year in 1977. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

"It is difficult to put into words all that Jerry York means to Boston College," director of athletics Patrick Kraft said in a statement. "He is a legend and one of the classiest individuals to ever coach in college sports."

York's decision leaves both Boston College and rival Boston University currently without coaches, as the Terriers parted ways with Albie O'Connell in March after four seasons.