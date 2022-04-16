NCAA gymnastics championships: Live updates as Florida, Oklahoma, Utah and Auburn compete for the national title

FORT WORTH, Texas -- It all comes down to this. Individual all-around champion Trinity Thomas leads the favored Florida Gators as they take on Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee's underdog Auburn Tigers, and perennial powerhouses Oklahoma Sooners and Utah Utes -- in a quest to claim the NCAA gymnastics championships crown.

On Thursday, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Lee and Grace McCallum competed for individual and team glory in the semifinals as eight elite squads (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah) vied for the four spots in Saturday's team finals.

After a ridiculously tight semifinals that saw the defending champion Michigan Wolverines sent home, it's anyone's title to win.

We have you covered with live updates of all the action from NCAA gymnastics' biggest stage:

It's go time

Watch NCAA Gymnastics Team Final today!

🕐 1 pmET

The stage is set

In the biggest upset of the semifinals, No. 6 Auburn took the second spot of the session, earning a berth into today's team finals. Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the country after the regular season, finished fourth in the semifinal after multiple falls on bars and beam, and will not have a chance to defend its national title from last year.

Florida finished in the top spot overall, jumping ahead of Auburn in the last rotation after a gigantic 49.7500 floor total -- the highest event total of either semifinal. Trinity Thomas capped off the meet with the only perfect 10.000, winning the bars, floor and all-around titles in the process. Suni Lee won the beam title, and Utah's Jaedyn Rucker won vault. -- Amy Van Deusen

Final team scores of semifinal two: