Nevada is in the market for a new athletic director.

Athletic director Doug Knuth is out at the Mountain West Conference school, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The university was expected to make the change official later in the day.

Knuth has been at Nevada since 2013, and his hires have included Eric Musselman in men's basketball and Jay Norvell in football. His departure comes with more than a year remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2023.

Knuth was the second-longest tenured athletic director in the Mountain West behind Wyoming's Tom Burman. Knuth previously worked in roles at Utah, Michigan State, UConn, UMass and Ohio University.