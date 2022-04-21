Arkansas State athletic director Tom Bowen is stepping down because of health reasons that require his "immediate attention," the university announced Thursday.

Bowen, who holds the title of vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, informed Arkansas State's coaches and top administrators of his decision to step down immediately.

"This decision wasn't easy, but one that is in the best interests for me personally and my family," Bowen said in a statement. "I love A-State, the people here and the Jonesboro community. I still intend to call Jonesboro home. My family and I are grateful to be a part of this wonderful community."

Amy Holt, Arkansas State's senior associate athletic director, will replace Bowen on an interim basis.

Bowen, 60, came to Arkansas State in March 2021. He previously served as athletic director at Memphis (2012-19) and San Jose State (2004-12). The Notre Dame graduate began his athletic administration career at Saint Mary's (California) and Cal before working in the San Francisco 49ers' front office and eventually serving as executive director of the 49ers Foundation.

Arkansas State system president Charles Welch will lead the search for Bowen's permanent replacement.