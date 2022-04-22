NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has received a one-year contract extension that takes him through 2027, the school announced on Friday.

The new agreement includes increased compensation to slightly more than $1.2 million annually and a potential bonus of $300,000, according to a school spokesman.

"Under Boo's leadership, NC State Athletics is on a sharp upward trajectory," chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. "We're achieving high levels of success across our programs, and our student athletes are succeeding in competition and in the classroom. We're excited about the future of NC State Athletics with Boo at the helm."

Corrigan was a member of the College Football Playoff's selection committee last season, and was named chair of the 13-member group for the 2022 and 2023 seasons in January.

"Our family is grateful for the continued support and opportunity to lead NC State Athletics and its outstanding group of student-athletes, coaches and staff," Corrigan stated in the news release. "This is an exceptional time for NC State under Chancellor Woodson's leadership. The current success of our athletic programs is reflective of the dedication of our entire department and the tremendous support from our alumni and fan base. Thank you, we are honored to be a part of the continued momentum of our University."