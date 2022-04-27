Mount St. Mary's is in the process of leaving the Northeast Conference to join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, sources told ESPN.

The Mount would join the MAAC in July in all sports for the 2022-23 season.

The move has been approved by the MAAC presidents and should be formalized next week, sources said. The NEC has been notified of the move.

The Mount have a strong men's basketball tradition, with six NCAA tournament appearances since 1995. They will join other private schools in the northeast corridor -- such as Iona, Siena and Saint Peter's -- where basketball is a priority.

Mount Saint Mary's last reached the men's NCAA tournament in 2021, as the school won the NEC title at Bryant University and lost to Texas Southern in the First Four.

The MAAC will have 11 basketball programs next season, as the Mount will replace the spot that Monmouth vacated by leaving for the Colonial Athletic Association earlier this year.