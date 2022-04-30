Softball teams pay tribute to Lauren Bernett

College softball teams around the country have paid tribute to the late Lauren Bernett in the days since her death.

James Madison University announced Bernett's death on Tuesday. Bernett, a sophomore, was a member of JMU softball's 2021 College World Series run and garnered Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week honors on Monday, after going 7-for-9 with seven RBIs, four runs scored and a home run over the weekend.

"We are in the process of conducting a death investigation into the incident and it is currently classified as an apparent suicide," Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a statement on Wednesday. "The official report from the Medical Examiner's Office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time."

In games following Bernett's death, other college softball teams have rallied together, putting tributes to her on their uniforms and fields. Also included in the tributes were the late Stanford soccer goalkeeper and captain Katie Meyer, who died in March of an apparent "self-inflicted" wound according to the medical examiner's officer, and Wisconsin track and cross-country runner Sarah Shulze, who died by suicide earlier this month.

Remember their names...



Today we honor and mourn the tragic loss of these beautiful souls.



We must do better. It's time to do whatever it takes. @ncaa @ncaasoftball @jmusoftball @umbclife @umbcathletics pic.twitter.com/qfKey9FCRG — UMBC Softball (@UMBCsoftball) April 27, 2022

Today we support, send love, and prayers to @JMUSoftball and Lauren's family. The softball community is with you 💜🤍 #LB22 pic.twitter.com/FhHcLzdU7Q — Akron Zips Softball (@ZipsSB) April 29, 2022

Wearing purple today in support of @JMUSoftball. Green for @hidden_opponent, you are not alone 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/fo4p08e1pg — Gamecock Softball (@GamecockSoftbll) April 30, 2022

Prior to today's #TurnpikeTussle members of the @EState_Softball and @IchabodSB come together in a moment of silence for @JMUSoftball Lauren Bernett. pic.twitter.com/lwClKr5v9w — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) April 30, 2022

Played with Lauren on our minds and in our hearts today 💜🤍



Our thoughts and prayers are with @jmusoftball pic.twitter.com/UBqVzU8kHr — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 30, 2022

We play for LB 💜 pic.twitter.com/z9dDvqBpz0 — JMU Lacrosse (@JMULacrosse) April 30, 2022

Representing #JMUsoftball with purple ribbons. Our student-athletes played for something bigger themselves yesterday. ⁦@JMUSoftball⁩ pic.twitter.com/h9NgRry28X — Southeastern Softball (@SavageStormSB) April 30, 2022

The softball world is one giant family & this week we lost a family member. We mourn with you & continue to pray for you @JMUSoftball 💜 pic.twitter.com/O7gUkGfn0N — Bryan College Softball (@BCLionsSoftball) April 30, 2022

Playing for #22 and @JMUSoftball today and everyday 💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/dMTYEeTe7R — Binghamton Softball (@BinghamtonSOFT) April 30, 2022

We added some purple to our blue and green this weekend.



Our hearts are with our sisters in softball at @JMUSoftball during this heartbreaking week.



You are never alone. pic.twitter.com/3FpJAfdN39 — Ave Maria University Softball (@GyreneSoftball) April 30, 2022

Today your Lady Bears are wearing purple and green ribbon in honor of Lauren Bernett and all other athletes who have passed this year. Today we stand together and play for those who no longer can💜💜@JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/ar648Joj6X — Morgan State Softball (@MorganStateSB) April 30, 2022

Today we played for Lauren Bernett, our hearts are heavy. We are thinking of @JMUSoftball, Lauren's family & friends, and the JMU Community. We are sending love and support to all in our softball community. #LB22💜 pic.twitter.com/BEWOAuWjTP — UNC Bears Softball (@UNC_BearsSB) April 30, 2022

For Lauren 💜 pic.twitter.com/fuvseL1G41 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 30, 2022

Keeping @JMUSoftball in our hearts as we play Oregon State tonight. pic.twitter.com/5LQvvYPrk3 — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 30, 2022

Today we play for Lauren Bernett💜



We're thinking of @JMUSoftball, Lauren's friends and family, and the JMU community.



We're sending love and support to all. #LB22 pic.twitter.com/FnWAA6XNtH — Nevada Softball (@Nevada_Softball) April 29, 2022

Today we're wearing a purple ribbon as our thoughts are with @JMUSoftball and our softball community.



𝗡𝗼 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗲. 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿!@ColoradoStateU has resources if you or someone you know needs help!

» https://t.co/wkDqJoDkQW pic.twitter.com/TuVb8X4Q3f — Colorado State Softball (@CSUSoftball) April 29, 2022

Tonight we play with heavy hearts as we remember Lauren Bernett. 💜🤍



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bernett family and the @JMUSoftball community during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/gFp8hz8kZ2 — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 29, 2022

Lauren, you are loved 💙💜



We are sending our continued support and prayers to @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/iwKrSpwdtk — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) April 29, 2022

For Lauren 💜



Our thoughts are with the @JMUSoftball community during this difficult time.#LB22 pic.twitter.com/3Grp4Qq98d — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 29, 2022

Mental health matters, you matter! @JMUSoftball⁩ our hearts are heavy for you. Fly high Lauren pic.twitter.com/Kh5vsrv9Fo — FMU Softball (@fmu_softball) April 29, 2022

Even though @SoftballEMU is in Salem this weekend for the ODAC Tournament, their hearts are in Harrisonburg with @JMUSoftball and the entire @JMU community! pic.twitter.com/gFZzb0cef8 — EMU Athletics (@EMU_Athletics) April 29, 2022

Today we play for Lauren Bernett, our hearts are extremely heavy. We are thinking of @JMUSoftball, Lauren's family & friends, and the JMU Community. We are sending love and support to all in our softball community. #LB22💜 pic.twitter.com/VKaHrEuuTk — Yale Softball (@YaleSoftball) April 29, 2022

Playing for Lauren and keeping the @JMUSoftball family in our thoughts and prayers.💜 pic.twitter.com/gQmFfsXxtO — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) April 29, 2022

We play for change. We play for visibility. We play for Lauren. 💜🕊 @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/r0yXydwT89 — CMU Softball (@CMUSoftball) April 29, 2022

For @JMUSoftball & our very own 7️⃣💜💚 pic.twitter.com/zxa8InB2oo — Rock Valley College Softball (@RVC_Softball) April 29, 2022

Playing tonight's game with @JMUSoftball in our hearts 💜💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/fz5QGPB0vI — Titans Softball (@Fullerton_SB) April 28, 2022

𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞💜



Thinking of @JMUSoftball💜 pic.twitter.com/TNuKok5x6j — Illinois State Softball (@RedbirdsSB) April 27, 2022

Sending love and prayers to @JMUSoftball 💜💛💜 pic.twitter.com/XQouEzC0iJ — Garnet Valley Softball (@Go_Jags_SB) April 27, 2022

You are so loved. 💜 pic.twitter.com/VEBgeHraqG — Liberty Softball (@LibertySB) April 27, 2022