James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season following the death of catcher Lauren Bernett, the school announced Monday.

Bernett, 20, died April 25. According to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the Western District of Virginia, her death was classified as a suicide.

James Madison canceled its remaining games this week against Virginia and Elon. Five games were canceled last week. The team ends its season at 21-21.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," James Madison coach Loren LaPorte said in a statement. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

Bernett helped James Madison make a historic run to the Women's College World Series a year ago and was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week last week.