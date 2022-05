Oklahoma State celebrates after taking down Oklahoma 4-3 to win their first ever Big 12 softball title. (0:22)

After winning last year's Women's College World Series, defending champion Oklahoma is primed to repeat, as the Sooners are the No. 1 seed again after going 49-2 in the regular season.

But 63 other teams have a say in preventing that from happening.

Starting with Friday's regionals and ending with the WCWS in Oklahoma City from June 2-10, we have all the scores and updates until a champion is crowned.

Here are the complete results and schedule for this year's tournament (all times ET):

Regionals

Norman Regional (Norman, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Minnesota (5 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (2 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (4:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (7 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (2 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (4:30 p.m.)

Orlando Regional (Orlando, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Michigan vs. South Dakota State (3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (noon)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (2:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (5 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (2 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (4:30 p.m.)

Evanston Regional (Evanston, Illinois)

Friday:

Game 1: Notre Dame vs. McNeese (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern vs. Oakland (4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (11 a.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (1:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (4 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (4 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (6:30 p.m.)

Tempe Regional (Tempe, Arizona)

Friday:

Game 1: LSU vs. San Diego State (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State vs. Cal State Fullerton (10:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (5 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (7:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (10 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (6 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (8:30 p.m.)

Los Angeles Regional (Los Angeles)

Friday:

Game 1: Ole Miss vs. Loyola Marymount (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 5 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon (10 p.m., ESPN2)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (5 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (7:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (10 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (6 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (8:30 p.m.)

Durham Regional (Durham, North Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: Georgia vs. Liberty (noon, ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 12 Duke vs. UMBC (2:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (1 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (6 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (2 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (4:30 p.m.)

Seattle Regional (Seattle)

Friday:

Game 1: Texas vs. Weber State (5:30 p.m., Longhorn Network)

Game 2: No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (5 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (7:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (10 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (6 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (8:30 p.m.)

Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Princeton (6 p.m., SECN)

Game 2: Oregon vs. Wichita State (8:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (2 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (4:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (7 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (2 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (4:30 p.m.)

Blacksburg Regional (Blacksburg, Virginia)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) (2 p.m., ACCN)

Game 2: Kentucky vs. Miami (Ohio) (4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (3 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (5:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (8 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (noon)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (2:30 p.m.)

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin (2 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 14 Florida vs. Canisius (4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (3 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (5:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (8 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (noon)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (2:30 p.m.)

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: Ohio State vs. Oregon State (4 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 11 Tennessee vs. Campbell (6:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (noon)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (2:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (5:30 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (2 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (4:30 p.m.)

Tuscaloosa Regional (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 6 Alabama vs. Chattanooga (4 p.m., SECN)

Game 2: Stanford vs. Murray State (6:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (3 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (5:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (8 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (2 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (4:30 p.m.)

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Nebraska vs. North Texas (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Fordham (8:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (2 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (4:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (7 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (4 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (6:30 p.m.)

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 10 Clemson vs. UNC Wilmington (noon, ACCN)

Game 2: Auburn vs. Louisiana (2:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (1 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (6 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (noon)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (2:30 p.m.)

Columbia Regional (Columbia, Missouri)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 15 Missouri vs. Missouri State (2 p.m., SECN)

Game 2: Illinois vs. Arizona (4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (2:30 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (5 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (4 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (6:30 p.m.)

Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Mississippi State vs. South Florida (6 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 2 Florida State vs. Howard (8:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (1 p.m.)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (6 p.m.)

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (4 p.m.)

Game 7 (f necessary): Rematch Game 6 (6:30 p.m.)

Super Regionals

Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29

Women's College World Series

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: noon

Game 2: 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: 7 p.m.

Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 5, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, noon

Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch Game 11, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch Game 13, 9:30 p.m.

WCWS finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10