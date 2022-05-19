Three members of the Murray State softball team were hospitalized Wednesday with what the school said were non-life-threatening injuries after the Racers bus was involved in an accident on the way to the NCAA Division I softball tournament regional in Alabama.

The school said the three individuals were undergoing additional testing. It did not release the names of those hospitalized nor say whether they are players or members of the Racers coaching staff.

It added that the remaining players and staff are "safe and unharmed."

Murray State won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title this past weekend. It is set to play Stanford in its NCAA tournament opener Friday in a Tuscaloosa regional that also includes Alabama and Chattanooga.

This is the first time the Racers have made the NCAA tournament.