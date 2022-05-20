The ACC and Pac-12 released their financial data for the 2020-21 season on Friday, and most notably, the conferences saw their revenues impacted in a different way during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the ACC 990 form shows total revenue was more than $578.3 million, the highest gross revenue in league history, the Pac-12 reported total revenues of $344 million - down 36 percent over the previous year.

The ACC saw a 16.4 percent increase in revenues compared to 2019-20, the largest growth with the current membership, and distributed an average of $36.1 million per school. The Pac-12 reported an average distribution of $19.8 million per school, a decrease of 41 percent over the previous year. In a statement, the Pac-12 attributed those numbers primarily to decreased media rights and postseason bowl revenues, game cancellations, lower event revenue from no fans, and higher costs associated with COVID-19 health and safety protocols and testing.

While the Pac-12 did not play a full season during the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC scheduled an 11 game season. Though the ACC had its own game cancellations, the bulk of the conference schedule was played, and that helped contribute to its financial success. The league did spend $2.5 million on medical testing during the pandemic.

The SEC also scheduled a 10-game conference season and saw its revenues increase as well. In February, the league announced $777.8 million in total revenue was divided among its 14 schools, with an average of $54.6 million per school. That also was an increase over the previous year, in which $657.7 million in revenue was distributed.

USA Today obtained the tax returns for the Big Ten and Big 12. Both conferences saw a decrease in their revenues over the previous season as well. The Big Ten reported nearly $680 million in revenue for 2021, down $89 million, while the Big 12 reported $53 million less in revenue.