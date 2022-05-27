Hope Trautwein records her second no-hitter this season as Oklahoma shuts out UCF 8-0. (0:17)

Oklahoma pitcher Hope Trautwein threw a no-hitter as the Sooners beat No. 16-seed UCF, 8-0, in five innings during the second round of the NCAA softball tournament in Norman on Friday.

It was the first no-hitter against a nationally seeded team in super regional history (since 2005).

Trautwein, a redshirt senior from Pflugerville, Texas, gave up no hits and no runs. She struck out two batters and let four reach base - three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

It was Trautwein's second solo no-hitter of the season and a program-record eighth overall for the Sooners.

Oklahoma star and the record-holder for career home runs, Jocelyn Alo, hit her 28th homer of the season, giving the team 134 total home runs, tying Arizona in 2009 for third-most all-time.

The No. 1 seed in the tournament, Oklahoma has been dominant all season long with a record of 53-2 and the best earned run average (0.80) and the best batting average (.368) in softball.

The Sooners are a perfect 4-0 during the tournament with two no-hitters, despite having ace pitcher Jordy Bahl sidelined with arm soreness.

With a 21-1 record and an ERA of 0.95, Bahl became the first freshman to win Pitcher of Year (Co) since Oklahoma's Paige Parker in 2015.

Coach Patty Gasso has said they're hopeful Bahl will be able to pitcher during the super regionals.

Oklahoma will play UCF on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.