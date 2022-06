Drew Gilbert leads the charge with a homer and three-run double and says starter Camden Sewell "set the tone for us" in the SEC Championship win over Florida, 8-5. (1:30)

SEC Champion UT's Gilbert: 'New year, new team' (1:30)

The field for baseball's College World Series is set.

SEC champ Tennessee enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, and 63 other teams will be looking to make it to Omaha and take the crown, starting on Friday.

Follow along here throughout the tournament for continually updating scores, schedules and more.

(All times eastern)

Regionals

June 3-6

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Friday:

Game 1: Campbell vs. Georgia Tech (noon, ESPN+)

Game 2: Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5

Monday

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Statesboro Regional (Statesboro, Ga.)

Friday:

Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame (2 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 2: UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: Air Force vs. No. 9 Texas (2 p.m., Longhorn Network)

Game 2: Dallas Baptist vs. Louisiana Tech (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Greenville Regional (Greenville, N.C.)

Friday:

Game 1: Coppin State vs. No. 8 East Carolina (1 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

College Station Regional (College Station, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: Louisiana vs. TCU (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Louisville Regional (Louisville, Ky.)

Friday:

Game 1: Southeast Missouri St. vs. No. 12 Louisville (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: Michigan vs. Oregon (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Fla.)

Friday:

Game 1: Liberty vs. Oklahoma (1 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: Central Michigan vs. No. 13 Florida (6:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winners Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Blacksburg Regional (Blacksburg, Va.)

Friday:

Game 1: Columbia vs Gonzaga (1 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: Wright State vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech (7 p.m., ACC Network)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Stanford Regional (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Friday:

Game 1: Binghamton vs. No. 2 Stanford (4 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State (9 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

College Park Regional (College Park, Md.)

Friday:

Game 1: UConn vs. Wake Forest (1 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: LIU vs. No. 15 Maryland (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Chapel Hill Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Friday:

Game 1: Hofstra vs. No. 10 North Carolina (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: VCU vs. Georgia (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Okla.)

Friday:

Game 1: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas (1 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 2: Missouri State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Friday:

Game 1: Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (noon, ESPN+)

Game 2: Ole Miss vs. Arizona (7 p.m., ESPNU)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Hattiesburg Regional (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Friday:

Game 1: Army vs. No. 11 Southern Miss. (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: Kennesaw State vs. LSU (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Auburn Regional (Auburn, Ala.)

Friday:

Game 1: Florida State vs. UCLA (noon, ESPN2)

Game 2: Southeastern La. vs. No. 14 Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Corvallis Regional (Corvallis, Ore.)

Friday:

Game 1: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt (4 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Oregon State (10 p.m., ESPNU)

Saturday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary

Super regionals

Friday, June 10-Monday, June 13

College World Series

June 17-June 27

CWS finals

Game 1:June 25

Game 2: June 26

Game 3: June 27 (if necessary)