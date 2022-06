North Carolina's Vance Honeycutt rises at the wall to take away what would be Georgia's tying run. (0:26)

The NCAA baseball tournament is well underway and the road to Omaha for the Men's College World Series is taking shape. After a wild weekend, the regionals reach a climax with nine winner-take-all games set (and potentially two more as well). All the regional finals are available on ESPN platforms.

Five teams punched their tickets to the super regionals over the weekend, with the rest of the 16 contenders to be settled Monday. Super regionals begin Friday at campus sites. Here's where things stand:

On to the super regionals

Tennessee (No. 1 overall seed)

Virginia Tech (No. 4)

Texas A&M (No. 5)

Texas (No. 9)

Notre Dame

Monday's games

(All times Eastern)

Michigan vs. No. 12 Louisville, noon (ESPN+)

Coastal Carolina vs. No. 8 East Carolina, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

If Arizona wins, winner-take-all rematch at 7 p.m.

No. 14 Auburn 9, UCLA 0 (suspended after six innings, resumes 3 p.m.)

If UCLA wins, winner-take-all rematch at 7 p.m.

No. 11 Southern Miss vs. LSU, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 Oregon State, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

No. 10 North Carolina vs. VCU, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)

Arkansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 15 Maryland vs. UConn, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 Stanford vs. Texas State, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

(All times Eastern)

Regionals

June 3-6

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Friday:

Game 1: Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8

Game 2: No. 1 Tennessee 10, Alabama State 0

Saturday:

Game 3: Georgia Tech 13, Alabama State 4 (Alabama State eliminated)

Game 4: No. 1 Tennessee 12, Campbell 7

Sunday:

Game 5: Georgia Tech 16, Campbell 5 (Campbell eliminated)

Game 6: No. 1 Tennessee 9, Georgia Tech 6

No. 1 Tennessee advances to super regional

Statesboro Regional (Statesboro, Ga.)

Friday:

Game 1: Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2

Saturday:

Game 2: No. 16 Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0

Game 3: Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0 (UNC Greensboro eliminated)

Game 4: Notre Dame 6, No. 16 Georgia Southern 4

Sunday:

Game 5: Texas Tech 3, No. 16 Georgia Southern 1 (Georgia Southern eliminated)

Game 6: Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2 (Texas Tech eliminated)

Notre Dame advances to super regionals

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 9 Texas 11, Air Force 3

Game 2: Louisiana Tech 12, Dallas Baptist 5

Saturday:

Game 3: Air Force 5, Dallas Baptist 1 (Dallas Baptist eliminated)

Game 4: No. 9 Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Air Force 9, Louisiana Tech 7 (Louisiana Tech eliminated)

Game 6: No. 9 Texas 10, Air Force, 1 (Air Force eliminated)

No. 9 Texas advances to super regional

Greenville Regional (Greenville, N.C.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 8 East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1

Game 2: Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2

Saturday:

Game 3: Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin State 8 (Coppin State eliminated)

Game 4: No. 8 East Carolina 4, Virginia 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Coastal Carolina 7, Virginia 6 (Virginia eliminated)

Game 6: Coastal Carolina 9, No. 8 East Carolina 1

Monday:

Game 7: Coastal Carolina vs. No. 8 East Carolina, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

College Station Regional (College Station, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 5 Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Game 2: Louisiana 7, TCU 6

Saturday:

Game 3: TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (Oral Roberts eliminated)

Game 4: No. 5 Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6

Sunday:

Game 5: TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (Louisiana eliminated)

Game 6: No. 5 Texas A&M 15, TCU 9 (TCU eliminated)

No. 5 Texas A&M advances to super regionals

Louisville Regional (Louisville, Ky.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 12 Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri St. 2

Game 2: Michigan 8, Oregon 6

Saturday:

Game 3: Oregon 18, Southeast Missouri St. 6 (Southeast Missouri St. eliminated)

Game 4: Michigan 7, No. 12 Louisville 3

Sunday:

Game 5: No. 12 Louisville 8, Oregon 5 (Oregon eliminated)

Game 6: No. 12 Louisville 20, Michigan 1

Monday:

Game 7: No. 12 Louisville vs. Michigan, noon (ESPN+)

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Fla.)

Friday:

Game 1: Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3

Game 2: No. 13 Florida 7, Central Michigan 3

Saturday:

Game 3: Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (12) (Liberty eliminated)

Game 4: Oklahoma 9, No. 13 Florida 4

Sunday:

Game 5: No. 13 Florida 6, Central Michigan 5 (Central Michigan eliminated)

Game 6: No. 13 Florida 7, Oklahoma 2

Monday:

Game 7: No. 13 Florida vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

Blacksburg Regional (Blacksburg, Va.)

Friday:

Game 1: Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2

Game 2: No. 4 Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9

Saturday:

Game 3: Gonzaga 11, Wright State 9 (Wright State eliminated)

Game 4: No. 4 Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4

Sunday:

Game 5: Columbia 15, Gonzaga 6 (Gonzaga eliminated)

Game 6: No. 4 Virginia Tech 7, Columbia 2 (Columbia eliminated)

No. 4 Virginia Tech advances to super regional

Stanford Regional (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 2 Stanford 20, Binghamton 7

Game 2: Texas State 7, UC Santa Barbara 3

Saturday:

Game 3: UC Santa Barbara 9, Binghamton 4 (Binghamton eliminated)

Game 4: Texas State 5, No. 2 Stanford 2

Sunday:

Game 5: No. 2 Stanford 8, UC Santa Barbara 4 (UC Santa Barbara eliminated)

Game 6: No. 2 Stanford 8, Texas State 4

Monday:

Game 7: No. 2 Stanford vs. Texas State, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

College Park Regional (College Park, Md.)

Friday:

Game 1: UConn 8, Wake Forest 7

Game 2: No. 15 Maryland 23, LIU 2

Saturday:

Game 3: Wake Forest 10, LIU 4 (LIU eliminated)

Game 4: UConn 10, No. 15 Maryland 5

Sunday:

Game 5: No. 15 Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eliminated)

Game 6: No. 15 Maryland 7, UConn 6

Monday:

Game 7: No. 15 Maryland vs. UConn, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Chapel Hill Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 10 North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4

Game 2: VCU 8, Georgia 1

Saturday:

Game 3: Georgia 24, Hofstra 1 (Hofstra eliminated)

Game 4: VCU 4, No. 10 North Carolina 3

Sunday:

Game 5: No. 10 North Carolina 6, Georgia 5 (Georgia eliminated)

Game 6: VCU vs. No. 10 North Carolina 19, VCU 5

Monday:

Game 7: No. 10 North Carolina vs. VCU, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Okla.)

Friday:

Game 1: Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5

Saturday:

Game 3: Missouri State 8, Grand Canyon 7 (Grand Canyon eliminated)

Game 4: Arkansas 20, No. 7 Oklahoma State 12

Sunday:

Game 5: No. 7 Oklahoma State 29, Missouri State 15 (Missouri State eliminated)

Game 6: No. 7 Oklahoma State 14, Arkansas 10 (10)

Monday:

Game 7: Arkansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Saturday:

Game 1: No. 6 Miami 11, Canisius 6

Game 2: Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4

Sunday:

Game 3: Arizona 7, Canisius 5 (Canisius eliminated)

Game 4: Ole Miss 2, No. 6 Miami 1

Game 5: Arizona 4, No. 6 Miami 3 (No. 6 Miami eliminated)

Monday:

Game 6: Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary, 7 p.m.

Hattiesburg Regional (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 11 Southern Miss 2, Army 0

Game 2: LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11

Saturday:

Game 3: Kennesaw State 9, Army 8 (Army eliminated)

Game 4: LSU 7, No. 11 Southern Miss 6 (10 innings)

Sunday:

Game 5: No. 11 Southern Miss 4, Kennesaw State 3 (10 innings) (Kennesaw State eliminated)

Game 6: No. 11 Southern Miss 8, LSU 4

Monday:

Game 7: No. 11 Southern Miss vs. LSU, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Auburn Regional (Auburn, Ala.)

Friday:

Game 1: Florida State 5, UCLA 3

Game 2: No. 14 Auburn 19, Southeastern La. 7

Saturday:

Game 3: UCLA 16, Southeastern La. 2 (Southeastern La. eliminated)

Game 4: No. 14 Auburn 21, Florida State 7

Sunday:

Game 5: UCLA 2, Florida State 1 (Florida State eliminated)

Monday:

Game 6: No. 14 Auburn 9, UCLA 0 (susp.)

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary, 7 p.m.

Corvallis Regional (Corvallis, Ore.)

Friday:

Game 1: San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2

Game 2: No. 3 Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4 (10 inn.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico State 1 (New Mexico State eliminated)

Game 4: No. 3 Oregon State 12, San Diego 3

Sunday:

Game 5: Vanderbilt 14, San Diego 4 (San Diego eliminated)

Game 6: Vanderbilt 8, No. 3 Oregon State 1

Monday:

Game 7: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Super regionals

Friday, June 10-Monday, June 13

College World Series

June 17-June 27

CWS finals

Game 1: June 25

Game 2: June 26

Game 3: June 27 (if necessary)