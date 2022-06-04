Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo knocks it out the park for her 30th home run of the season. (0:38)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Another game, another Jocelyn Alo home run record.

The Oklahoma Sooners softball star, who already set the NCAA career home runs record with her 96th homer back in March, hit a shot to left field in her first at-bat in Saturday's game against Texas to become the first player in Division I history with three 30-homer seasons.

She was tied with former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain and Arizona's Laura Espinoza, who each had two such seasons. Espinoza still holds the NCAA single-season record with 37 in 1995.

Saturday's homer was Alo's 118th homer of her career, 23 more than Chamberlain, the former career record holder. Alo hit an NCAA freshman-record 30 homers in 2018, set Big 12 and Oklahoma single-season records with 34 in 2021, then eclipsed the mark again Saturday.

Alo, a native of Hau'ula, Hawai'i, is a fifth-year senior and tied a Women's College World Series record with four home runs in last year's tournament. Saturday's was her first homer in this year's WCWS.