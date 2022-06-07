The Texas Longhorns complete their comeback and reach the Women's College World Series finals for the first time in school history. (0:31)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Texas stormed back from five runs down to beat Oklahoma State 6-5 and reach the Women's College World Series championship series for the first time in program history.

It's the first time an unseeded team has ever reached the WCWS finals.

Texas will play top-seeded Oklahoma in the best-of-three series starting on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma State scored five runs in the first three innings, and starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell was working on a no-hitter until things fell apart for the Cowgirls in the top of the fourth when Courtney Day hit a three-run home run to left field.

An inning later, things went from bad to worse when Bella Dayton singled through the right side of the field and the right fielder bobbled the ball, allowing the runner at third to score. Oklahoma State first baseman Hayley Busby cut off the throw and tried to throw out the runner at second, but her throw sailed wide and rolled all the way to the warning track.

Two more runs scored, and Texas took the lead and never looked back.

Oklahoma State's largest blown lead before Monday night was two runs. The Cowgirls were 29-1 this season when scoring 5 runs or more.