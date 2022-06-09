Oklahoma rips six huge home runs as they go on to defeat Texas 16-1. (3:03)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings took turns making history for the most home runs and RBIs during a Women's College World Series on Wednesday night as Oklahoma demolished Texas 16-1 in the opening game of the championship finals.

All told, Oklahoma hit six home runs in the victory over its rival, blasting past the previous single-game WCWS record of four by UCLA in 2019, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The top-ranked Sooners fell behind 1-0 when starting pitcher Hope Trautwein walked in a run in the top of the first inning, but the Longhorns' lead wouldn't last for long.

After a leadoff double by Jayda Coleman, Alo stepped to the plate and clubbed a two-run homer over the left field fence, which set a record for the most RBIs in a single WCWS with 12.

Four innings later, Alo built on her record when she clubbed the ball over the center field fence -- her fifth home run of the WCWS, which broke the record she set a year ago.

In the process, Alo became the only player in WCWS history with two multiple home run games. And she did it in the same year, having hit a pair of homers against UCLA in the semifinal round.

Already the career home run leader with 122, Alo moved into second place all time in career RBIs with 323. Former Arizona All-American Jenny Dalton-Hill is No. 1 with 328.

But it wasn't only the Alo show for Oklahoma. Jennings, who hits behind Alo in the batting order, smacked her fourth and fifth home runs of the WCWS, giving her a share of the record.

With her solo homer in the fifth inning, Jennings tied Alo's 13-RBI mark, as well.

Oklahoma's 16 runs were tied for the most scored in a championship series since the format was adopted in 2005.

The 15-run win over Texas was the largest margin of victory in the history of the Red River Rivalry, which was played for the 77th time on Wednesday night.

The Big 12 foes will square off again on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City. A win would give Oklahoma back-to-back national championships, while a loss would force a winner-take-all game on Friday night.