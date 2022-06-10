Jocelyn Alo and the Oklahoma Sooners rejoice after defeating Texas to win the Women's College World Series. (0:37)

The Women's College World Series between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns softball teams had its fair share of history and star power on both sides.

Entering their second meeting, Texas was a perfect 6-0 in elimination games this postseason, tied for the most such wins in a single year in NCAA tournament history. Early on, it appeared the Longhorns were in prime position to follow that precedent. In the first inning, Janae Jefferson scored the 222nd run of her career, setting a new Texas record.

The Longhorns managed to keep the Sooners' high-powered offense in check until the top of the fourth inning when Alyssa Brito scored Oklahoma's first run.

The rest was history.

Oklahoma's 10-5 championship win was the crowning jewel on a record-setting season, which notably included two-time national player of the year Jocelyn Alo penning a storybook ending to her impressive collegiate career.

Along the way, the Sooners totaled 64 runs, the most all time in a single WCWS. The previous record of 49 runs belonged to last year's squad at OU.

Several figures with ties to Oklahoma rallied on social media to congratulate the Sooners on their WCWS championship

.@OU_Softball does it again!



Congratulations on dominating the 2022 D1 #WCWS with another championship win, the 6th National Championship title in the history of the program. #NCAASoftball https://t.co/vzCv42ULSx — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 10, 2022