Mike Martin Jr., who succeeded his father, the winningest coach in Division I baseball history as Florida State's head coach, was fired on Friday after three seasons at the helm.

FSU went 1-2 in an NCAA regional and ended its season with a 34-25 record and ninth-place finish in the ACC, a disappointing season for a team picked as the preseason favorite by the conference's coaches. Overall under Martin, the Seminoles were 77-54.

Martin's first season was shortened due to COVID-19, and the Seminoles were eliminated in the regionals in each of the past two seasons, a rarity at FSU.

"Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential," Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success, and I do not believe we were."

Martin played for his father at FSU, serving as the starting catcher from 1993-95, including trips to the College World Series in 1994 and 1995. Mike Martin Sr. coached the Seminoles from 1980 to 2019, passing Augie Garrido's wins record in 2018 and retiring with a record of 2,029-736-4.

"We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete," Alford said. "His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled. I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best."