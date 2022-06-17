Northwestern softball, fresh off its first Women's College World Series appearance in 15 years, announced on Thursday that five of its senior All-Big Ten players, including All-Americans Danielle Williams and Jordy Rudd, will return next season.

When COVID-19 interrupted the 2020 season, NCAA athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility, creating a new category of so-called "super seniors."

Williams, a first team All-American and the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, was 31-6 with a 2.09 ERA this season. Her 333 strikeouts were the third most in the country.

Rudd, a third team All-American, led the team with a .370 batting average.

Nikki Cuchran, Maeve Nelson and Skyler Shellmyer -- All-Big Ten selections -- joined Rudd and Williams in announcing their return.

Northwestern finished 45-13 this season and hosted an NCAA regional, beating Oakland and McNeese State to advance in the tournament.

The Wildcats then beat No. 8-seed Arizona State to reach the program's first WCWS since 2007. Northwestern was eliminated after losing to eventual national champion Oklahoma and No. 5-seed UCLA.