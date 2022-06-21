Defending national softball champion Oklahoma, which led the country in batting average and home runs last season, added another potent bat to its lineup with the commitment of former All-Pac-12 shortstop Alynah Torres on Tuesday.

Torres hit .339 with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs for Arizona State last season, earning a spot on the NFCA's West Region team. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Her commitment comes eight days after Oklahoma landed another big-name transfer, picking up former Michigan ace and Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Alex Storako.

While Oklahoma appears to be set at shortstop with Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Grace Lyons returning, it does have a vacancy at third base after the departure of Jana Johns.

The Sooners will need to replace even more offensive production in the form of designated player and career home run leader Jocelyn Alo.

Alo hit 34 home runs and racked up 85 RBIs on her way to winning USA Softball National Player of the Year honors last season.

Oklahoma won its second consecutive Women's College World Series earlier this month, its fourth title in the past six tournaments.