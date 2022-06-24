Florida State is finalizing a deal to hire Notre Dame's Link Jarrett as the school's next baseball coach, sources told ESPN.

The deal is expected to be completed Friday, with a news conference expected on Monday. Jarrett informed the Notre Dame team of his departure in a meeting Friday morning, sources said.

With a blistering three-year run at Notre Dame, Jarrett emerged as one of the top coaches in the sport. He is a two-time national coach of the year and was the ACC coach of the year in 2021.

Jarrett went 86-32 at Notre Dame and led the Irish to the 2022 Men's College World Series, the third appearance in school history. In 10 seasons as a head coach at Notre Dame and UNC Greensboro, Jarrett is 301-198.

He was a two-time All-American shortstop at Florida State, where he played from 1991 to 1994. Jarrett is a Tallahassee native, and his wife, Jennifer, is a former Florida State cheerleader.

Jarrett would replace Mike Martin Jr., whom Florida State fired earlier this month after three mediocre seasons that included a 77-54 overall record and 36-33 record in ACC play.

Now Jarrett is headed home to an ACC rival, where he will be tasked with building another program capable of reaching the Men's College World Series.