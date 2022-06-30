        <
          2:05 PM ET
          • Heather DinichESPN Senior Writer
          USC and UCLA, two of the Pac-12's flagship programs, are considering leaving the conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

          There is still a formal notification process, as the two schools have to let the Pac-12 know their intentions to leave. USC and UCLA also have to formally apply to the Big Ten. According to a source, that process is underway.

          The San Jose Mercury News first reported the news.

          Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was not immediately available for comment.