Why USC and UCLA are considering joining the Big Ten (0:55)

USC and UCLA, two of the Pac-12's flagship programs, are considering leaving the conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

There is still a formal notification process, as the two schools have to let the Pac-12 know their intentions to leave. USC and UCLA also have to formally apply to the Big Ten. According to a source, that process is underway.

The San Jose Mercury News first reported the news.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was not immediately available for comment.